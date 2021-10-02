Kansas collects over $876 million in taxes in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September’s tax totals continue to exceed goals and estimates as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Kansas’s economy.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas’ September total tax receipts were $876.5 million. She said those collections are $162.2 million over the estimate at a growth of $147.6 million from September 2020.

“Our tax collection numbers continue to show promising growth,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “In the months ahead, we must maintain fiscally responsible policies to strengthen our growing economy.”

Gov. Kelly said individual income tax collections were up $51.8 million for the month, with $406.8 million collected. She said that is $48.2 million more than what was collected in the same month of 2020.

September corporate income tax receipts, which Gov. Kelly said are mostly made up of estimated tax payments, continue to trend upward. She said collections were $85.3 million over the estimate with $145.3 million collected. She said that is a growth of $55.6 million from the same time in 2020.

“After three quarters, these higher-than-expected estimated payments are a strong indication that corporations anticipate improved profit margins in 2021,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said.

Gov. Kelly said retail sales tax collections were $225.2 million, which is $15.2 million over the estimate. She said those collections are $29.6 million more than last September.

Lastly, Gov. Kelly said compensating use tax collections were $60.7 million, which is over the estimate by $6.7 million. She said that is also $15.1 million than collected in September 2020.

