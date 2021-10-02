Kansas agencies work to expand voter registration access for residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas agencies are working to expand voter registration access for residents after an agreement was made with a coalition of civil rights agencies to avoid litigation.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says through an agreement with a coalition of civil rights agencies and the State of Kansas, Kansans will now have more opportunities to register to vote or update their voter registration.

Under the agreement, Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Children and Families will expand chances for voter registration in compliance with the National Voter Registration Act. Statewide, she said the agencies have committed to providing additional resources to help Kansans receiving public benefits who want to register to vote.

“Every lawfully eligible Kansans deserves an equal opportunity to cast his or her ballot in every election,” Governor Kelly said. “By sharing resources and expanding opportunities to get registered to vote, we will encourage more voices to be heard at the polls and more Kansans to exercise this important right.”

Gov. Kelly said her office worked closely with Kansas voting rights advocacy non-profit Loud Light, who was represented by thank tank Demos, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and the ACLU’s national Voting Rights Project.

“The most important takeaway is that we’re opening up opportunities to register to vote. Voter participation is always our biggest priority,” said Davis Hammet, Executive Director of Loud Light.

In November 2019, Gov. Kelly said the parties met to discuss deficiencies in state agencies’ compliance under the NVRA. She said the NVRA passed in 1993 and set certain requirements for state agencies providing public assistance benefits regarding voter registration assistance.

Although the KDHE and KDCF may have been in compliance previously, the coalition said previous administrations allowed the agencies to abandoned the obligations under this law.

According to Gov. Kelly, the written agreements between the State and the advocacy groups successfully allowed the parties to avoid litigation. The agreements establish milestones to return state agencies to compliance.

Gov. Kelly said requirements include the following:

Updating the agencies’ policies,

Incorporating voter registration information into benefits material,

And providing registration information and applications at agency offices and on the agencies’ websites and online application portals.

The effects of the agreement have already started, Gov. Kelly said with KDCF and KDHE sending over 277,000 voter registrations through the mail before the November 2020 general election.

“It’s unfortunate and, frankly, unacceptable that Kansas fell out of compliance previously, but we appreciate the current leadership’s cooperation to remedy our concerns and take concrete steps towards fulfilling their obligations to help Kansans register to vote,” says Sharon Brett, Legal Director for the ACLU of Kansas.

Gov. Kelly said the agreement’s provisions will be effective until June 30, 2025, although the state will be expected to comply with regulations even after.

“This agreement to bring the state of Kansas back into compliance with the National Voter Registration Act is a win for the residents of Kansas, who will now have more access to voter registration and greater opportunity to vote and enjoy full participation in the democratic process,” said Brenda Wright, Interim Director of Legal Strategies at Demos. “We will continue to work with the state to maintain a seamless registration process for its residents.”

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.