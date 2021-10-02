Advertisement

Junction City teen dies after crash with a semi

By JC Post
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Javier Jose Fuentes, 18, Junction City, was southbound on U.S. 56 three miles south of Herington.

The Honda drifted to the left, crossed the centerline and traveled off the roadway and into the east ditch.

The driver swerved back to the right into the northbound lanes and struck a 2011 Kenworth semi driven by  Jason L. Cooper, 48, Grandin, Missouri, almost head-on.

Fuentes was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Yazel-Megli Funeral Home. Cooper was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained, according to the KHP.

