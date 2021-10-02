Advertisement

Johnson County town to weigh ban on conversion therapy

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — One Johnson County, Kansas, community has already adopted a ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth, and another is considering doing so.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Prairie Village City Council will discuss the ban at a meeting Monday. The council earlier voted 10-2 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance similar to the one adopted last year in Roeland Park, which prohibits mental health professionals from using conversion therapy.

The goal of conversion therapy is to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Lawrence also banned the practice in Kansas. Missouri cities with conversion therapy bans include Kansas City, North Kansas City, St. Louis, St. Joseph and Columbia. The Independence City Council rejected a ban this summer.

The American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Association found that conversion therapy lacks scientific evidence and can harm young LGBTQ people by contributing to depression and mental health issues.

