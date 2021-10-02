Jayhawks fans return to Late Night in the Phog

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Pay heed.

“I’m excited to see our team and our school pride come into play.” Jake Racki, Kansas freshmen student, said.

To all who enter.

“I love basketball so I’m super excited to dance, watch a little scrimmage, get to know the new players.” Nichole Smith, Kansas Senior Student, said.

Late Night in the Phog is back.

“Feels fantastic,” Cody Erickson, Kansas freshmen student, said. “We’re fired up out here.”

Last years experience was different. COVID-19 kept fans out of the building. Now, they’re packing the stands.

“I missed it a lot it was really sad not being here last year or coming in to games and there was like no one in there it wasn’t the same student section,” Smith said. “They had to seat us. We didn’t get to chose where we got to sit and it was just kind of sad so it’s exciting to be back for this year.”

Now they’re packing the stands. Excited to tip off the season.

“I absolutely can not wait,” Smith said. “I hope we win the National Championship.”

“Oh we’re very excited,” Erickson said. “We’re winning the Natty this year. We’re bringing it home. Bringing it to Lawrence.”

“I have high expectations for this team,” Racki said. “We have a lot of good players. A lot of big guys who I’m ready to see ball out and take over march madness soon in the next spring. That’s my hope.

