Hy-Vee prepares for flu season as COVID continues to plague Kansans

FILE
FILE(KYOU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2020, even as most Americans followed strict COVID-19 mitigation measures, the CDC estimates 22,000 people still died from influenza.

Hy-Vee says it is likely that the flu virus and COVID-19 will circulate together in the fall and winter of 2021. The flu vaccine does not prevent COVID-19, so medical professionals said they hope to increase flu shot education and the importance of getting one this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that during the 2019-2020 flu season, 38 million Americans fell ill with the flu, 18 million went to a healthcare provider for the flu, 400,000 people were hospitalized for the flu and 22,000 people died of the flu. Even as health prevention measures were in full swing due to the pandemic.

The CDC also said vaccinations prevented over 7 million flu illnesses, 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 flu-related deaths.

