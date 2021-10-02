Hundreds turn out for Women’s March for Reproductive Rights in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Topeka Saturday to raise awareness and garner support for women’s reproductive rights.

Haeli Maas, the march’s organizer said current debates over abortion access across the nation inspired her to create the event.

“Honestly, I saw the abortion amendment go on in Texas and I thought ‘things needed to change’,” she recalled.

“I looked at the Women’s March site I knew they were doing stuff in October and saw there wasn’t anything happening in Kansas so instead of reaching out to other organizations I took it upon myself to have an event.”

Demonstrators met at Evergy Plaza and marched to the Kansas statehouse hoping to motivate people to vote “no” against an amendment set to appear on ballots in November 2022.

“I hope to send the message that women are human and that we are the only ones that have the ability to make the best possible decisions for ourselves and our bodies,” said Roberta McKenna of Topeka.

“It’s important to me that women continue to fight for their rights,” Susan Redican who made the trip to the statehouse from Lawrence said.

“Abortion is healthcare, abortions are going to happen regardless whether laws try to prevent them or not and it was important to me to come to the capitol for the first time in my life in all of Kansas to help fight for that.”

The event also brought a group of counterdemonstrators but none would interview on camera.

In a statement to 13 NEWS, Kansans for Life, a pro-life advocacy group who did not attend the counterdemonstration said, “While we cannot speak to today’s event, Kansans for Life is fully focused on passing the Value Them Both Amendment, to ensure that our state does not become a permanent destination for the most extreme abortion practices”.

Demonstrators hope people educate themselves about the topic.

“We’re getting out we’re voting we want to reach people that haven’t previously been reached,” said Maas.

“We want to make it known that there are people who are not okay with this on the ballot my goal is to educate even 10 percent of people if they didn’t have an opinion before they have one now, that’ll be enough for me.”

Similar marches were also planned in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

