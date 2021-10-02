Advertisement

Hornets defense leads Emporia State to 35-30 win in Turnpike Tussle

Emporia State head football coach Garin Higgins stands arm-in-arm with several football players...
Emporia State head football coach Garin Higgins stands arm-in-arm with several football players before the Hornets play Washburn at home in the Turnpike Tussle Oct. 2, 2021.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a rainy edition of the Turnpike Tussle, the Emporia State defense slowed down Washburn’s great offense to win 35-30.

The Hornets forced three first half turnovers, including this interception returned for a touchdown by Jace McDown. After the end of the first half, the Hornets held a 21-10 lead.

All the way into the fourth quarter, Emporia State led 28-10. The Ichabods outscored ESU by 13 points in the final quarter, but the comeback wasn’t enough. Emporia State wins the first Turnpike Tussle football game in two years.

Emporia State (3-2) will play Central Missouri next on the road on Oct. 9 at 1:00 p.m. Washburn (3-2) will host Fort Hays State Oct. 9 at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.
Randolph man dies, 4 family members seriously injured after SUV crashes into bridge pillar
Keegiaen Robert William Hamilton Sr., 27, was arrested after a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Man with sawed-off shotgun, drugs arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Services are back to normal after a cyber-attack disrupted Pottawatomie Co. officials for two...
Pottawatomie Co. pays hackers to restore computer systems after cyber attack
FILE
Dollar General faces lawsuit for alleged age discrimination in Oklahoma
KHP closed US-56 south of Herington after a fatal accident involving two vehicles early Friday...
Fatal accident south of Herington closes US-77

Latest News

Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball...
Jayhawks fans return to Late Night in the Phog
KPZ Holton vs Royal Valley
KPZ Week 5: Holton 50, Royal Valley 0
KPZ Topeka High vs Highland Park
KPZ Week 5: Topeka High 70, Highland Park 42
KPZ Emporia vs Washburn Rural
KPZ Week 5: Emporia 9, WRHS 45