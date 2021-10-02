Hornets defense leads Emporia State to 35-30 win in Turnpike Tussle

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a rainy edition of the Turnpike Tussle, the Emporia State defense slowed down Washburn’s great offense to win 35-30.

The Hornets forced three first half turnovers, including this interception returned for a touchdown by Jace McDown. After the end of the first half, the Hornets held a 21-10 lead.

Take a look at Jace McDown's first half pick six as @ESUHornetsFB leads Washburn 21-10 at the half. #StingersUp #TurnpikeTussle pic.twitter.com/0hP1SmaW0N — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) October 2, 2021

All the way into the fourth quarter, Emporia State led 28-10. The Ichabods outscored ESU by 13 points in the final quarter, but the comeback wasn’t enough. Emporia State wins the first Turnpike Tussle football game in two years.

Emporia State (3-2) will play Central Missouri next on the road on Oct. 9 at 1:00 p.m. Washburn (3-2) will host Fort Hays State Oct. 9 at 1:00 p.m.

