Community celebrates Lisa’s Legacy

NETAWAKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday in Jackson County to remember the life and legacy of a WIBW friend and colleague.

The Lisa’s Legacy 5K walk and run stepped off Saturday morning in Netawaka.

The event is held in memory of Lisa Chapman, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2103 at the age of 36.

Lisa was our regional sales manager at WIBW-TV.

Money raised through the event goes to award scholarships to deserving student athletes at Jackson Heights High School.

