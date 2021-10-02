Clearing out tonight with a beautiful day tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The upper level pattern that brought the rain for areas mainly south of I-70 on Saturday will continue to push eastward tonight taking with it the rain and cloud cover. This will lead to plenty of sun with dry conditions for Sunday.

There does remain a few uncertainties in the next 8 days: The first one being the chance for more clouds and a very low chance for rain on Wednesday. The other uncertainty is the temperatures for next weekend where one model keeps highs more in the low-mid 80s while the other model has temperatures even warming into the 90s.

Normal High: 75 / Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Tonight: Light rain showers with an isolated t-storm possible mainly before midnight. Decreasing Clouds. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early from fog and cloud cover east of HWY 75 possible otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

Temperatures get cooler for lows for the work week with some 40s possible especially Monday and Tuesday mornings. Highs remain steady in the upper 70s-low 80s. Cloud cover may be the only factor to consider when it comes to the temperatures and of course we’ll keep an eye on the mid-week rain chance.

Taking Action:

The rain from today will continue to push eastward through the evening especially south of I-70. Have the umbrella handy

Watch out for patchy fog tomorrow morning

