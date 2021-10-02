12-year-old honored for life-saving actions after father falls in shower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old girl is being honored as the Safe Streets Champion of Character for her life-saving actions after her father fell in the shower.

Safe Streets Coalition says it will announce its October Champion of Character at its Wednesday, Oct. 6 meeting at noon. The award honors actions that significantly improve the health, safety and quality of life in the Topeka community.

The October Champion of Character is Haylea Lane.

On Aug. 16, around 7:50 p.m., Safe Streets said The Topeka Fire Dept. Engine 5 responded to a medical call where a 46-year-old man, Robert Lane, slipped while stepping out of the bathtub and suffered a large cut to his head.

Safe Streets said Julie Lane, the patient’s wife, asked her 12-year-old daughter Haylea to get her phone and call 911. Haylea did not know the password to her mother’s phone, so she helped her father as her mother called for help.

According to Safe Streets, Haylea helped her father by using a towel to apply pressure to the wound on his head and try to stop the bleeding. She continued to apply pressure while her mother took care of her other two children until first responders arrived.

Safe Streets said Haylea’s action made a huge difference in the potential loss of blood to her father. Her bravery and actions, especially for a 12-year-old, showed endurance, determination and compassion.

To nominate someone as a Safe Streets Champion of Character, call 785-266-4606 or email jwilson@safestreets.org.

