Weapon, drugs found in car at Pleasant Hill Learning Campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a K9 unit was called to the Pleasant Hill Learning Campus, a weapon and drugs were found in a locked car.

Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office sent a K9 unit to the parking lot of Pleasant Hill Learning Campus on Friday, Sept. 24.

According to the District, the K9 unit alerted on a vehicle in the PHLC parking lot on Sept. 24. After searching the vehicle, marijuana and a weapon were found in the locked vehicle.

USD 345 said law enforcement responded accordingly with its cooperation while school continued as scheduled.

The District said the school has 37 students and will continue to conduct random K9 unit searches to maintain a safe and secure learning environment.

USD 345 also said a K9 unit was called to Seaman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for another parking lot search.

