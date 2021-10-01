Advertisement

Weapon, drugs found in car at Pleasant Hill Learning Campus

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a K9 unit was called to the Pleasant Hill Learning Campus, a weapon and drugs were found in a locked car.

Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office sent a K9 unit to the parking lot of Pleasant Hill Learning Campus on Friday, Sept. 24.

According to the District, the K9 unit alerted on a vehicle in the PHLC parking lot on Sept. 24. After searching the vehicle, marijuana and a weapon were found in the locked vehicle.

USD 345 said law enforcement responded accordingly with its cooperation while school continued as scheduled.

The District said the school has 37 students and will continue to conduct random K9 unit searches to maintain a safe and secure learning environment.

USD 345 also said a K9 unit was called to Seaman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for another parking lot search.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Alejandro Salazar, 19, and (right) Roger Mercado, 19, were arrested Wed. night in SE...
SE Kansas traffic stop uncovers $3.7 million worth of meth
Jeff Pierce has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Ruling on photos found on former Seaman coach’s phone set for December
Michael Baker
Local veteran firefighter contracts COVID-19 in line of duty, dies from complications
A Silver Alert has been issued early Thursday for Richard Short, an 82-year-old man with...
Topeka man with dementia found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death

Latest News

The Rev. Max Manning, director of Topeka-based Global Missions, said the organization is...
Topeka-based Global Misisons seeking donations to ship more flour to Haiti
Police find "Native Hosts" panel stolen from KU art museum
Police find "Native Hosts" panel stolen from KU art musem
The county said they were able to negotiate with hackers and reduce the original demand by more...
Residents frustrated by Pott. Co.’s decision to pay ransom to hackers
FILE
Police find “Native Hosts” panel stolen from KU art museum
Law Enforcement searching for missing Indiana man last seen in Shawnee Co.
Law Enforcement searching for missing Indiana man last seen in Shawnee Co.