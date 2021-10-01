Topeka-based Global Misisons seeking donations to ship more flour to Haiti

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka-based ministry is seeking funds to continue its efforts to ship nearly a half-million worth of flour to residents of the island nation of Haiti, which was devastated by a major earthquake in July followed by a hurricane.

The Rev. Max Manning, founder and director of Global Missions, said nearly $500,000 worth of King Arthur flour has been donated for shipment to Haiti.

Manning said Global Missions as of Friday had shipped three large containers to Haiti, each containing 16 skids of flour. Each skid contains 480 five-pound bags of flour, which retail for about $6 a bag in the Topeka area. Manning said that means each container is carrying 38,400 pounds of flour.

Manning said it costs $5,500 to ship each container to Haiti.

He said Global Missions is seeking donations to help send six additional large containers to Haiti, where teams are in place to distribute the flour to 69,000 families.

The flour is certified fresh by the manufacturer, Manning said.

Haiti is considered the poorest nation in the western hemisphere.

Manning, 93, has been ministering in Haiti for more than 60 years.

Those wishing to make tax-deductible contributions to help ship the containers to Haiti may make donations online through PayPal at the Global Missions website, www.global-missions.com.

Donations also can be mailed to Global Missions at Box 161, Topeka, KS, 66601.

Individuals also can make donations by calling the Global Missions office at 785-232-2992 or by calling Manning directly at 785-231-8183.

