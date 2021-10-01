Advertisement

Topeka airsoft range raising money for Legion Post 400

Airsoft Zone is located inside American Legion Post 400
Airsoft Zone is located inside American Legion Post 400(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka business is raising funds for local veterans.

Airsoft Zone opened about a month ago inside of American Legion Post 400 off of Highway 24. There are several shooting lanes and a digital system that will let customers keep track of their accuracy and progress right on their phones, as well as competition-winning BBQ from Beer Gut BBQ.

The women running the business say they just want to help the Post.

“What we’ve done is we’ve partnered with the Legion, to save them,” Owner Regan Snyder said.

“We’re just trying to bring some business in and raise some funds for the post here,” Beer Gut BBQ Owner Erica Lee said.

Airsoft Zone is open to the public Friday through Saturday, and accepts reservations throughout the week. Plus, you can try it out with 10 free rounds before paying for a full shooting period.

