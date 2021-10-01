Advertisement

St. Francis capacity issues persist as lowest number of staff made to quarantine in a month

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Issues with capacity at St. Francis continue as the hospital sees the lowest number of staff isolations due to COVID-19 in a month.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says on Friday, Oct. 1, it had 15 COVID-19 positive inpatients, 78% of which were unvaccinated.

The hospital said its capacity issues persist as its Critical Care Unit was above capacity at 111% and the medical and surgical unit was at 90%.

St. Francis said despite its capacity issues, it was able to accept one direct patient transfer but was unable to accept five direct admissions as a result.

On Friday, the hospital said it only had two associates in isolation, which is the lowest number in over a month. It said 76.5% of staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all will be required to be fully vaccinated by December.

St. Francis said it has also started its employee flu shot campaign, which will continue through October.

The hospital said it continues to strongly encourage all members of the community to get vaccinated against the virus and wear a mask in public.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Alejandro Salazar, 19, and (right) Roger Mercado, 19, were arrested Wed. night in SE...
SE Kansas traffic stop uncovers $3.7 million worth of meth
Jeff Pierce has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Ruling on photos found on former Seaman coach’s phone set for December
Michael Baker
Local veteran firefighter contracts COVID-19 in line of duty, dies from complications
A Silver Alert has been issued early Thursday for Richard Short, an 82-year-old man with...
Topeka man with dementia found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death

Latest News

FILE
Stormont Vail highlights respiratory therapists as pandemic continues to impact community
FILE
Kansas launches COVID-19 dashboard for school districts
Briella, 18-months, celebrates her final chemotherapy treatment
To Your Health: Young fighter celebrates second win over cancer
Briella Hase, 18 months, celebrates her final chemotherapy treatment for her second bout with...
Young fighter celebrates second win over cancer