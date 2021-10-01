St. Francis capacity issues persist as lowest number of staff made to quarantine in a month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Issues with capacity at St. Francis continue as the hospital sees the lowest number of staff isolations due to COVID-19 in a month.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says on Friday, Oct. 1, it had 15 COVID-19 positive inpatients, 78% of which were unvaccinated.

The hospital said its capacity issues persist as its Critical Care Unit was above capacity at 111% and the medical and surgical unit was at 90%.

St. Francis said despite its capacity issues, it was able to accept one direct patient transfer but was unable to accept five direct admissions as a result.

On Friday, the hospital said it only had two associates in isolation, which is the lowest number in over a month. It said 76.5% of staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all will be required to be fully vaccinated by December.

St. Francis said it has also started its employee flu shot campaign, which will continue through October.

The hospital said it continues to strongly encourage all members of the community to get vaccinated against the virus and wear a mask in public.

