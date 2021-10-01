Residents frustrated by Pott. Co.’s decision to pay ransom to hackers

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. officials confirmed Friday they paid to get their computer systems out of the hands of hackers.

The county said they were able to negotiate with hackers and reduce the original demand by more than 90 percent.

Some county residents were upset the county paid anything at all.

“It doesn’t make me happy at all,” said Westmoreland resident Martin Zentner.

“We need to get more secure systems in place and it’d be nice if we could catch these guys instead of paying them money.”

County Administrator Chad Kinsley said in a news release Friday that every dollar saved on paying ransom to hackers keeps the county able to serve its citizens.

Residents, however, expressed concerns about what paying for ransom means for the future.

“Seems like they should be working on that security part of their system and I don’t think they should pay because it encourages more of it,” said county resident Steve Frank.

“It’s disappointing that we paid for part of it,” added Zentner.

“It seems like it contributed to their benefit to threaten us with these kinds of things and I don’t think it’s right we paid.”

Zentner had additional concerns about his personal information.

“Everything I have is in the town and in the county so it does make me concerned about information getting taken,” he said.

The county said its IT team has since installed additional sensors to prevent further attacks and the 150 computers affected by it need to be wiped clean before the software is reloaded, which could take up to eight hours per PC.

People hope the county finds a way to improve their systems.

“We’ve got enough to worry about with the pandemic and trying to stay safe,” said Terry Este.

“Now, we gotta worry about people getting our information by hacking into these systems I mean it’s getting to the point we gotta do something.”

“Get your system secure guys and please don’t give them anything next time,” said Zentner.

WIBW-TV has filed an open records request to determine the specific amount Pottawatomie Co. paid to resolve the ransomware attack.

