Recent rainfall eases persistent dry conditions in Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The most recent drought monitor released by the USDA shows portions of Pottawatomie, Marshall and Nemaha counties in moderate drought conditions with dry conditions for other counties mainly north of I-70.

“Topeka has been relatively normal for precipitation for the last couple of months,” says Bryan Baerg, a meteorologist with the Topeka branch of the National Weather Service,” however, in the past 60 days we’ve had two rainfall events where nearly 50 percent of our average rainfall fell in just a two day span so we’ve had large chunks of days where we’ve had no rainfall.”

The 3.25 inches that fell in Topeka this September all came down in 2 buckets, with a 25 day dry spell in between. Portions included in the moderate drought have seen less rainfall amounts within the same time period.

Baerg says that persistent allergies can also be blamed on dry conditions.

“With the lack of rainfall, allergies may be on the increase because we don’t get those wetting rains to wash the pollen away so you may have noticed over the past couple of months your allergies may have been increased.”

Drought in Northeast Kansas isn’t severe enough though to cause concern for farmers, but they are cautiously looking at their stock pond levels and getting out to the fields a little sooner than usual to harvest this year’s corn crop.

Gary Robbins farms land in Pottawatomie and Jackson counties and he says that he’s not concerned about his corn or soybean yields, but he is keeping an eye on the water levels in stock ponds made for livestock.

“A neighbor came by today and said he was getting worried about his cattle getting stuck in the mud from ponds being low,” says Robbins.

Baerg also says that the up and down pattern is expected to continue through the rest of the year.

“So the pattern is going to continue like we’ve seen over the past few months with what we call a ridge of high pressure that builds over the western US and spills into the central plains and unfortunately that takes the storm tracks and rainfall mainly north and northwest of Kansas and that pattern looks to persist into the winter months, but we will see periods of cooler and wetter weather like we’ve seen over the past few weeks, but it’s going to brief.”

U.S. Drought Monitor for Kansas (WIBW)

