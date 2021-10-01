Advertisement

Randolph man dies, 4 family members seriously injured after SUV crashes into bridge pillar

His car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.
His car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.(Gray tv)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. man is dead and four others suffered suspected serious injuries during a Clay Co. accident Thursday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 9:15 p.m. on 30th Rd., .2 miles west of Valley View Rd or roughly eight miles north of Green, KS.

KHP says Kevin L. Dettmer, 51, of Randolph, was driving a 2006 Dodge Durango eastbound on 30th Rd. when he swerved to avoid hitting a cardboard box. Dettmer over-corrected and struck a bridge pillar.

The patrol says the Durango came to rest on the south shoulder of the road underneath the bridge.

Kevin Dettmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passengers, identified as Kyra Dettmer, 39, Kaghen Dettmer, 11, Kinsley Dettmer, 8, and Kaehl Dettmer, 5, all of Randolph, all sustained suspected serious injuries in the crash.

According to the crash log nobody was wearing a seat belt.

