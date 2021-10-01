Police find “Native Hosts” panel stolen from KU art museum

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have found a “Native Hosts” panel that was stolen from the KU campus following its recent vandalization.

The University of Kansas Police say officers have recovered a panel stolen from a Native American art exhibit at the Spencer Art Museum.

The discovery comes weeks after other panels in the exhibit were vandalized, spurring a Native culture rally.

One panel outside the museum was reported stolen on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

University Police Deputy Chief James Druen said the panel was found on Thursday, Sept. 30, and police are speaking to a person of interest.

Four other panels were vandalized early in September and were taken down to be repaired.

Museum and University officials said they are determined to reinstall the “Native Hosts” exhibit.

