Over $5,000 donated to Lawrence Habitat for Humanity

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union donated over $5,000 to the Lawrence Habitat for Humanity - all part of the EnvistaCares Challenge during the month of September.

The EnvistaCares Challenge is an initiative where a local nonprofit organization is chosen each month and promotes them through social media, radio, billboards, emails, and also offers a $2,500 challenge grant.

For every dollar given to the organization during the month, Envista will match up to $2,500.

The organization met the challenge at $2,800 earned during September, so Envista gave an additional $2,500 check for reaching the goal.

The Lawrence Habitat for Humanity is an organization that builds, repairs, and rehabilitates homes for seniors and low-income families.

The Lawrence Habitat for Humanity is located at 708 Connecticut St. in Lawrence. You can learn more about the organization and its cause on its website.

At 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, Envista announced Topeka’s Strategic Leadership Academy as the next organization to be featured during the month of October.

The organization helps adult people of color develop leadership, self-awareness, and strategic thinking. You can learn more about the Strategic Leadership Academy here.

