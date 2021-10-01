On-field opponents, Leoti community step up for injured Ness City HS football player

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Friday, Oct 1, 2021: With the help of community members and a business that matched donations, the Wichita County High School football team donated more than $8,000 to help Ness City sophomore Bowen Hoss. Wichita County presented the donation before their game Friday at Ness City.

“It’s tremendous for the family, for Bowen and their entire family, to know there are good people in the world,” Ness City High School Football Head Coach Marc Cowles said.

Hoss, 15, suffered a brain aneurism after a helmet-to-helmet hit in a Sept. 20 junior varsity game. He is currently in a coma after being taken to Kansas City for treatment.

The Wichita County High School football team and the Leoti community are joining efforts to support a Ness City High School football player currently in a coma after suffering an in-game injury last Monday, Sept. 20. Ness City High School sophomore Bowen Hoss, 15, suffered a brain aneurism after a helmet-to-helmet hit.

A Western Kanas community about 80 miles west of Ness City is coming together in support of Hoss. This includes the Wichita County High School football team, Ness City’s opponent Friday, Oct. 1, rallying around Hoss as the Ness City teen continues on his road to recovery After learning about the extent of Hoss’ injury, Wichita County players jumped at the chance to help.

“It was bad. We all new that it was bad and we knew that if one of our guys, if that happened to them, we would be devastated,” Wichita County senior football player Tristen Reid said. “So we knew we needed to do something, and so we kind of decided to see if we can raise some money.”

in Leoti, Matt Price said his business, Price Repair, is matching up to $1,000 in donations. Thursday afternoon, he said the money raised has already surpassed that number. That total is nearing $5,000 for Bowen and his family.

Wichita County plays at Ness City Friday night and captains from the team will give the donated money to the Ness City coaching staff before kickoff. Wichita County High School Football Head Coach Brant Douglas said his players’ off-the-field effort for Hoss is making a difference in their town, coming together for someone they don’t personally know.

“...Knowing other small communities, we have to support each other and them taking that initiative with their parents has been great to see,” Douglas said.

Wichita County quarterback Erhik Hermosillo put into perspective what matters most ahead of Friday night.

“Football is more than a game. Family matters and we hope the Hoss family recovers from this,” Hermosillo said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.