NOTO shows out to support area pastor, shop owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts District came together Thursday night to raise money for one of their own.

Live jazz and an auction highlighted a fish dinner at Redbud Park held for Stutzman Leather Shop owner Steve Stutzman. Money raised during the event will go toward ongoing treatments in Stutzman’s battle against cancer.

“There’s a lot of costs associated, so really this is about a benefit of people that he’s involved with, NOTO, the Open Way Church and the Topeka Rescue Mission, coming together to try to support them in their efforts to battle cancer,” NOTO Executive Director Thomas Underwood said. “And, I think it’s beyond that, people who have just known the Stutzmans for years or have heard of Stutzman Leather but don’t even know who they are, are coming down to enjoy the evening.”

Stutzman also serves as the director of facilities at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor at NOTO’s Open Way Church.

