Norseman Brewing Company is giving Topeka a “Spooky” experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Norseman Brewing Company in North Topeka has created a pop-up bar that will invite you to drink with the dead.

They transformed their upper level into a Halloween pop-up bar filled with skulls, fog, and even a spooky maze.

“They show up to the front of the building and there will be someone to check them in and they will be given a lantern and they get to go through our spooky maze and at the end of the maze they will be at the bar where they can order their cocktails and go sit down and we will get them ready and they will be able to enjoy the ambiance,” said co-owner, Adam Rosdahl.

If thrill-seekers dare get that far, they can choose from a variety of wicked cocktails.

“We have thirteen different cocktails we have one that is really fun, we have one that comes in a blood bag and you drink it directly out of the bag, we also have a group cocktail that comes in a cauldron, that will be fun to share and we also have a new beer that is up here that is not available in the taproom yet that is an imperial stout,” he said.

Rosdahl says they have been wanting to create something like this for a while because he thinks Topeka needs a spooky destination.

“It’s something that a lot of larger cities like Kansas City have quite a bit of, I think it is something nice to bring to Topeka so that you don’t have to travel an hour to get you something cool like this,” he said.

October 1st is opening night, and the pop-up will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and on Halloween night, only for age 21 and older.

It disappears after October 31st.

