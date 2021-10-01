Advertisement

Man with sawed-off shotgun, drugs arrested after fleeing from traffic stop

Keegiaen Robert William Hamilton Sr., 27, was arrested after a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Keegiaen Robert William Hamilton Sr., 27, was arrested after a traffic stop early Friday morning.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Tori Whalen and Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Colorado man is in custody and facing multiple charges after trying to run from deputies during an early-morning traffic stop.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, around 1 a.m. Friday a deputy pulled over a white 2005 Mercedes car in the 3200 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Officials say the car had a stolen license plate.

Once the car pulled over, the driver, identified as Keegiaen R. W. Hamilton Sr., 27, of Colorado fled the scene on foot.

He was captured a short time later.

Officials say two stolen firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hamilton was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for three felony arrest warrants, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, distribute certain hallucinogens, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for unlawful vehicle registration violations.

