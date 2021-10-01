Law Enforcement searching for missing Indiana man last seen in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating an Indiana man last seen walking in the area.

Officials say they want to check on the welfare of Marcus Ray Bachman, 34, of Frankfort, Indiana.

Bachman is a black male who stands around 5′9″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and officials say he has ties to Wabaunsee and Dickinson Counties.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bachman was last seen walking in Shawnee Co. on September 23rd at 10 p.m.

He was wearing a baseball-style hat, orange t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200.

