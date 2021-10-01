Advertisement

KU announces Rob Riggle to host Late Night in the Phog

Rob Riggle speaks at the Discovery Channel's "Rob Riggle: Global Investigator" during the...
Rob Riggle speaks at the Discovery Channel's "Rob Riggle: Global Investigator" during the Discovery Network TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)(Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Actor and KU alum Rob Riggle will host the 37th annual Late Night in the Phog.

KU Basketball’s twitter account showed a video (below) of Riggle talking with Head Coach Bill Self about hosting the event.

Late Night will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Allen Fieldhouse.

Late Night started in 1985 and features music from the KU pep band, routines from the spirit squad and dance teams, skits by the men’s and women’s basketball teams, video highlights from the Rock Chalk Video department, coach and player introductions, scrimmages and more.

“One thing about last year’s pandemic was it took away from fans being able to attend events but it also took away some fun opportunities for us too,” KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said in June when they announced Late Night would be in person again. “We probably tip off the season as well as anybody in America with Late Night in the Phog and we are glad it will be back. It will be the first chance for our fans to see the large number of newcomers that we feel is a terrific recruiting class.”

