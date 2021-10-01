Advertisement

Kansas Nat. Guard soldiers return home after a year in the Middle East

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of soldiers from the Kansas National Guard will get to enjoy a weekend home for the first time in a year.

The Kansas National Guard says almost 130 soldiers with the 130th Field Artillery Brigade returned to Manhattan on Friday morning, Oct. 1.

Soldiers were greeted by family at the Rock Hills Church following their departure from the plane at Manhattan Regional Airport.

The soldiers spent the past year overseas, supporting operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve. Their work in the Middle East included supporting central command with radar and defense systems.

The Kansas National Guard said leadership was also on hand to welcome home the troops.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Alejandro Salazar, 19, and (right) Roger Mercado, 19, were arrested Wed. night in SE...
SE Kansas traffic stop uncovers $3.7 million worth of meth
Jeff Pierce has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Ruling on photos found on former Seaman coach’s phone set for December
Michael Baker
Local veteran firefighter contracts COVID-19 in line of duty, dies from complications
A Silver Alert has been issued early Thursday for Richard Short, an 82-year-old man with...
Topeka man with dementia found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death

Latest News

Norseman Brewing Company will be hosting a Halloween pop-up bar
Norseman Brewing Company is giving Topeka a “Spooky” experience
Norseman Brewing Company will be hosting a Halloween pop-up bar
Norseman Brewing Company will be hosting a Halloween pop-up bar
Pottawatomie Co. said Friday they were able to negotiate with hackers and reduce the original...
Residents frustrated by Pott. Co.’s decision to pay ransom to hackers
K-State Athletics welcomes 2021 Hall of Fame class
K-State Athletics welcomes 2021 Hall of Fame class
Lawrence Habitat for Humanity was the recipient of the EnvistaCares Challenge.
Over $5,000 donated to Lawrence Habitat for Humanity