Kansas Nat. Guard soldiers return home after a year in the Middle East

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of soldiers from the Kansas National Guard will get to enjoy a weekend home for the first time in a year.

The Kansas National Guard says almost 130 soldiers with the 130th Field Artillery Brigade returned to Manhattan on Friday morning, Oct. 1.

Soldiers were greeted by family at the Rock Hills Church following their departure from the plane at Manhattan Regional Airport.

The soldiers spent the past year overseas, supporting operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve. Their work in the Middle East included supporting central command with radar and defense systems.

The Kansas National Guard said leadership was also on hand to welcome home the troops.

