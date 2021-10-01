Kansas launches COVID-19 dashboard for school districts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans can now go online to see centralized COVID-19 information for all of the state’s school districts.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Oct. 1, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment launched a new public dashboard to track COVID-19 rates and vaccinations in Kansas School districts in its COVID-19 Resource Center.

“This dashboard will provide transparent, frequently updated information to help local health officials and school districts make informed, data-driven decisions to control the spread of COVID-19 among our students,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration will continue working with our local partners and encouraging vaccinations among all eligible Kansans to beat this virus once and for all.”

Gov. Kelly said the dashboard includes all cases of COVID-19 in school-aged children ages 5-17 during the past 14 days and does not necessarily show where a student was exposed or that transmission happened at school.

The Governor also said the dashboard tracks cumulative COVID vaccination rates in school-aged children by the district. She said cases and vaccinations in children are aggregated to school district boundaries by the home address of individual cases. This means those that go to a school district they do not live within the boundaries for will be counted in the district that they live in, not the one they go to.

“Sharing this information in an easy-to-understand format will help parents and families understand the risks for COVID-19 in their own school district, empowering them to make the best choices to keep their kids safe in school by wearing a mask, getting tested regularly, and getting vaccinated if eligible,” said Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, the Safer Classrooms Workgroup co-chair.

“With so much misinformation being shared about COVID-19, this school dashboard provides a simple tool to help school districts keep track of what is happening locally and across the state,” said Dr. Jennifer Bacani-McKenney, co-chair of the Safer Classrooms Workgroup. “We will continue supporting our teachers and School Boards by providing timely, fact-based data so they can set strong policies to protect their kids, teachers, and staff.”

Case rates for local districts are as follows as of Oct. 1:

According to Gov. Kelly, the data will be updated on the dashboard every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Data displayed will reflect information within the past 14 days.

To view the new dashboard, click HERE.

