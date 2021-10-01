Advertisement

K-State opens new auditorium for Veterinary School

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Auditorium at the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Auditorium at the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine(Kansas State University)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s Veterinary School has a brand new space for lectures and events.

The University cut the ribbon this afternoon on the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Auditorium. Efforts were made to enhance classroom interaction, with multiple screens and microphones installed around the auditorium.

The new building is part of a partnership between K-State and Boehringer Ingelheim, a multinational Animal Health business situated in the Kansas City area that has agreed to donate $800,000 over the next few years.

