K-State opens new auditorium for Veterinary School

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s Veterinary School has a brand new space for lectures and events.

The University cut the ribbon this afternoon on the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Auditorium. Efforts were made to enhance classroom interaction, with multiple screens and microphones installed around the auditorium.

The new building is part of a partnership between K-State and Boehringer Ingelheim, a multinational Animal Health business situated in the Kansas City area that has agreed to donate $800,000 over the next few years.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.