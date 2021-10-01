K-State gets $3.4 million for new infectious disease lab

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is getting $3.4 million to build a new lab facility.

Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall announced the university was awarded funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services. They say the lab will help the college lead the nation in researching and combating infectious threats across the country.

“Manhattan, Kansas and my alma mater Kansas State University are home to some of the most cutting-edge biological and infectious disease research, and this grant will coordinate their efforts to multiply their successes,” said Sen. Marshall. “The whole world is painfully aware of how dangerous infectious diseases can be as we continue to live through the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaborative research is monumental to understanding, preventing, and combating any biological threats to our animal populations and public health.”

“Kansas State is well-known for being a premier research institution within the animal health corridor,” said Sen. Moran. “This federal grant will serve to strengthen our nation’s biomedical research infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic and support critical animal health research being conducted by K-State professors and students. As an appropriator for the NIH, I supported resources for the construction of biomedical research facilities, and I will continue to work with our federal agencies to make certain that Kansas is a priority when these resources are distributed.”

K-State is already home to a Bio-Security Research Institute, National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, and Arthropod-Borne Animal Diseases Research Unit.

“We seized an opportunity to strengthen our research capacity and infrastructure by creating an integrated technology pipeline in this new space,” said Bonnie Rush, M.D., Dean of KSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “This will give our university a modern biomedical research facility with advanced instrumentation and technical support to foster collaborative, transdisciplinary science across the university and beyond. This is critical to promoting robust research and training environment where researchers can answer challenging and urgent biomedical questions of our time.”

