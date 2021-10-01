K-State Basketball hosting open practice Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State fans can head to Bramlage Coliseum Saturday to watch the men’s basketball team practice, for free.

The Wildcats will hold an open practice from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fans can enter the arena through the Northwest or Northeast entrances with the doors to Section 4-5-6 on the West side and Section 18-19-20 on the East side opening at 11 a.m.

Fans will be able to pick up roster cards (limited supply) and schedule posters on the Bramlage concourse.

