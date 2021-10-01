K-State Athletics welcomes 2021 Hall of Fame class

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State is celebrating the newest members of its Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.

Eleven all-time greats will officially be inducted in the HOF Friday night. K-State will recognize the group at halftime of Saturday’s home football game against No. 6 Oklahoma.

Members of the 2021 class include football players David Allen, Jordy Nelson and Darren Sproles, basketball players Laurie Koehn and Mike Wreblewski, baseball player A.J. Morris, track & field standout Attila Zsiovczky, and longtime contributors Marty, John and Mary Vanier.

”It’s definitely an honor, and I think something that when you start playing sports, you don’t ever have it on your checklist of goals to meet,” Nelson said. “At least I didn’t. It was always about going out and performing and doing the best that I can, and let everything else fall into place.”

“This place is special,” Sproles said. “My years here, it molded me into the person the person I am today. So it feels good to be back, and I’m honored. I’m honored to go into the Hall of Fame.”

This marks the 13th class inducted into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame.

