K-State Athletics welcomes 2021 Hall of Fame class

Kansas State wide receiver Jordy Nelson (27) celebrates with teammates in front of the Kansas...
Kansas State wide receiver Jordy Nelson (27) celebrates with teammates in front of the Kansas State marching band after Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 31-27 during a football game Saturday, Oct, 7, 2006, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Kelly Glasscock)(KELLY GLASSCOCK | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State is celebrating the newest members of its Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.

Eleven all-time greats will officially be inducted in the HOF Friday night. K-State will recognize the group at halftime of Saturday’s home football game against No. 6 Oklahoma.

Members of the 2021 class include football players David Allen, Jordy Nelson and Darren Sproles, basketball players Laurie Koehn and Mike Wreblewski, baseball player A.J. Morris, track & field standout Attila Zsiovczky, and longtime contributors Marty, John and Mary Vanier.

”It’s definitely an honor, and I think something that when you start playing sports, you don’t ever have it on your checklist of goals to meet,” Nelson said. “At least I didn’t. It was always about going out and performing and doing the best that I can, and let everything else fall into place.”

“This place is special,” Sproles said. “My years here, it molded me into the person the person I am today. So it feels good to be back, and I’m honored. I’m honored to go into the Hall of Fame.”

This marks the 13th class inducted into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame.

