Advertisement

Investigators ask for patience, caution against misinformation after teen’s in-custody death

Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)
Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues investigating a teen’s death following a physical struggle with staff members while in custody at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center in Wichita. With the investigation ongoing, some misinformation is circulating concerning the local story gaining national attention.

Investigators asked this week for the community to remain patient with the investigation into 17-year-old Cedric “CJ” Lofton’s death. Meanwhile, misinformation has spread in social media posts.

In a tweet, George Floyd’s attorney, Ben Crump addresses the Wichita case, saying “5 juvenile detention facility corrections officers restrained Cedric Lofton. Two days later, the 17-year-old as found unresponsive in his jail cell.”

According to current information form investigators, this is not correct. Lofton didn’t die in his holding cell. He died two days later at an area hospital. We do know from the KBI that five staff members were potentially involved.

The ACLU of Kansas also posted on Facebook, “Despite a history of deaths stemming from police use of WRAP restraints, a Sedgwick County juvenile center used them to bind 17-year-old CJ Lofton, leading to the teenager’s death.

Again, this is incorrect from information provided by investigators. The KBI said Lofton was brought to JIAC in a WRAP restraint system, a device used to prevent subjects from hurting themselves or others. But once Lofton was at the JIAC facility, the WRAP device and handcuffs were taken off. The ACLU said it was going to take another look at their wording on that post.

Right now, we don’t know what caused Lofton what caused Lofton’s death. A preliminary autopsy found some bruising and scratches, but nothing life-threatening.

Before making a determination, prosecutors are waiting for a toxicology report that could take months. Eyewitness News also learned from the KBI that all staff involved currently are not on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.
Randolph man dies, 4 family members seriously injured after SUV crashes into bridge pillar
Keegiaen Robert William Hamilton Sr., 27, was arrested after a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Man with sawed-off shotgun, drugs arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Services are back to normal after a cyber-attack disrupted Pottawatomie Co. officials for two...
Pottawatomie Co. pays hackers to restore computer systems after cyber attack
FILE
Dollar General faces lawsuit for alleged age discrimination in Oklahoma
KHP closed US-56 south of Herington after a fatal accident involving two vehicles early Friday...
Fatal accident south of Herington closes US-77

Latest News

FILE
Kansas State Treasurer urges Congress to work with FERC on gas deliver standards following February cold snap
FILE - (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Kansas agencies work to expand voter registration access for residents
FILE - Kansas Gas Service employees perform service check.
KGS offers new opportunity for customers to restore service
Demonstrators gather for the Women's March for Reproductive Rights at the Kansas statehouse on...
Hundreds turn out for Women’s March for Reproductive Rights in Downtown Topeka
FILE - WWII Vet Sidney Walton, 102, on a 50-state, 50-governor tour, visited Gov. Laura Kelly...
One of nation’s last WWII veterans dies weeks after meeting with Gov. Kelly