Investigators ask for patience, caution against misinformation after teen’s in-custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues investigating a teen’s death following a physical struggle with staff members while in custody at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center in Wichita. With the investigation ongoing, some misinformation is circulating concerning the local story gaining national attention.

Investigators asked this week for the community to remain patient with the investigation into 17-year-old Cedric “CJ” Lofton’s death. Meanwhile, misinformation has spread in social media posts.

In a tweet, George Floyd’s attorney, Ben Crump addresses the Wichita case, saying “5 juvenile detention facility corrections officers restrained Cedric Lofton. Two days later, the 17-year-old as found unresponsive in his jail cell.”

According to current information form investigators, this is not correct. Lofton didn’t die in his holding cell. He died two days later at an area hospital. We do know from the KBI that five staff members were potentially involved.

The ACLU of Kansas also posted on Facebook, “Despite a history of deaths stemming from police use of WRAP restraints, a Sedgwick County juvenile center used them to bind 17-year-old CJ Lofton, leading to the teenager’s death.

Again, this is incorrect from information provided by investigators. The KBI said Lofton was brought to JIAC in a WRAP restraint system, a device used to prevent subjects from hurting themselves or others. But once Lofton was at the JIAC facility, the WRAP device and handcuffs were taken off. The ACLU said it was going to take another look at their wording on that post.

Right now, we don’t know what caused Lofton what caused Lofton’s death. A preliminary autopsy found some bruising and scratches, but nothing life-threatening.

Before making a determination, prosecutors are waiting for a toxicology report that could take months. Eyewitness News also learned from the KBI that all staff involved currently are not on administrative leave.

