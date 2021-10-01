Friday night forecast: Hit and miss showers/storms, higher chance of rain tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most areas will be dry this evening. Scattered rain is likely to develop after 3AM and remain scattered through sunrise Saturday.

During the day Saturday the chance of more widespread rain will develop.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out, most spots will be dry. Lows in the low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. Highs in the 70s. Winds remain light and variable.

Rain and most of the clouds clear out Saturday night and other than a few clouds Sunday it’ll generally be mostly sunny. There remains differences in the models on how quickly the humidity drops. One model has it dropping Sunday night into Monday while some other models have it lowering on Sunday.

Highs next week will range from mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s with indications of a big warm up for the weekend where mid 80s to even low 90s are possible.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans these next 2 days: You’ll likely be fine today and this evening with most spots dry. The concern remains tomorrow but it may not be as much of a washout as the forecast has been indicating for most of this week. Keep an eye on the radar and make sure to check the latest forecast tomorrow for an update. Make sure to watch the video above if you’re wanting to know how much rain fell yesterday, a recap of September and what to expect for October.

