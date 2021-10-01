Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers/storms, better chance of rain tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Unfortunately the rain chances have decreased for these next couple days. Relatively speaking, tomorrow still looks to be the better rain chance however models have backed off on the amount of rain and overall coverage of rain which means there will be several dry hours in between the rounds of rain that will be pushing through.

The hope is that most spots will be getting at least 0.10″ by Sunday morning but there will be spots that get less. It’s going to depend on an upper level low pushing into Kansas tomorrow that will be responsible for our rain and models never handle upper level lows well at all so be mindful that the forecast is still subject to change again with respect to coverage of rain and how heavy the rain will be based on the track of the low. Hopefully we’ll have a good idea of what to expect by tomorrow morning but even then it may just end up being a watch the radar kind of a day.

Normal High: 75/Normal Low: 51 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Most of today will end up being dry but if there is going to be any rain or a brief thuunderstorm, it may end up being between 4-7pm east of HWY 75. Highs in the mid-upper 70s with a light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out, most spots will be dry. Lows in the low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. Highs in the 70s. Winds remain light and variable.

Rain and most of the clouds clear out Saturday night and other than a few clouds Sunday it’ll generally be mostly sunny. There remains differences in the models on how quickly the humidity drops. One model has it dropping Sunday night into Monday while some other models have it lowering on Sunday.

Highs next week will range from mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s with indications of a big warm up for the weekend where mid 80s to even low 90s are possible.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans these next 2 days: You’ll likely be fine today and this evening with most spots dry. The concern remains tomorrow but it may not be as much of a washout as the forecast has been indicating for most of this week. Keep an eye on the radar and make sure to check the latest forecast tomorrow for an update. Make sure to watch the video above if you’re wanting to know how much rain fell yesterday, a recap of September and what to expect for October.



