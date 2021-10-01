Flags to be flown half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags will be flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of the nation’s fallen firefighters on National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says flags have been ordered to be flown half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3, in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day from sunrise to sunset.

“This year, we lost three brave firefighters dedicated to protecting their communities from harm,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial day, it is our responsibility to remember their lives and sacrifice and pay our respects to their families and loved ones.”

Gov. Kelly said the honor is extended for all fallen firefighters, including firefighter Johnny Ivison Jr. of Easton, who died in November 2020 responding to a house fire in Leavenworth Co.; Joshua Schwindt, who passed away in August 2021 after he was electrocuted responding to the scene of an accident and Michael Baker, the Assistant Fire Chief in the 190th Air Refueling Wing in the Air National Guard, who died of complications caused by COVID-19 in September 2021.

“Johnny Ivison Jr., Joshua Schwindt, and Michael Baker paid the ultimate price in service to their communities. They will not be forgotten,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

The American Flagpole and Flag Co. said Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a national effort to remember our fallen firefighters. Since 1992, it said the tax-exempt, nonprofit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor the fallen heroes and help their families and coworkers.

American Flagpole said the 40th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, to honor those that died in the line of duty.

The company said flags should also be lowered in accordance with Public Law 107-51 to honor those lost in the line of service to their communities.

