Fatal accident south of Herington closes US-77

KHP closed US-56 south of Herington after a fatal accident involving two vehicles early Friday...
KHP closed US-56 south of Herington after a fatal accident involving two vehicles early Friday afternoon.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision south of Herington.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the accident happened on US-77/US-56 about two miles south of Herington shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Gardner said the crash involved two vehicles, a semi-tractor trailer and passenger car. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardner said the car was heading north when for an unknown reason slid into the southbound lanes.

The semi’s driver attempted to avoid the car, but crashed into its driver’s side door.

Gardner said he expects US-77 to be reopened by 6 p.m. Friday at the earliest.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story.

