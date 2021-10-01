Community honors Forbes firefighter who died of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A firefighter for the Kansas National Guard and community of Carbondale was honored for his years of service.

Michael Baker contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty and died from complications of the virus.

Friends and family always described Michael Baker as having a passion for helping his community.

On Thursday, his community came together to honor him before he went to his final resting place.

Michael Baker spent years serving as Assistant Fire Chief in the 190th Air Refueling Wing in the Air National Guard.

After his funeral service Thursday, he made one last trip through the place he spent most of his years of service

The funeral procession made its way through a path of American flags set out by the American Legion Riders.

Members from the Kansas Air National Guard lined the streets as well to give Baker one last salute.

The path came to an end with the procession, including Baker’s flag-draped casket carried atop a fire truck, driving under a flag suspended by the Topeka Fire Department.

Though a majority of those who attended Forbes Field may not have known Baker personally, they say it’s an honor anyone in his line of service deserves.

“It touches my heart it really does, these people have given their lives for us, they have put everything on the line and I’ll do what I can to support them.” Said Mark Wessel, with the American Legion Riders.

“It’s an emotional deal but it’s a great honor, it’s a great feeling, all of the compassion that everybody has for him,” said Paul Stafford, a Topeka Firefighter.

Michael Baker also served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force.

He was buried at Carbondale Cemetery with full military honors by the 190th air refueling wing.

