Wednesday’s Child: Nia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we feature our Wednesday’s Children, kids who need to be adopted. Many are teenagers – middle and high schoolers. But tonight, our featured young lady is only five. Her name is Nia.

Nia is creative and affectionate. She likes to make cards for those she cares about, especially at Easter! Nia also loves to laugh at funny dogs. She’s confident about the work she has done on her numbers and letters.

She loves to recite her ABC’s. She needs a little help with her sounds, but she’s making good progress! Besides her speech, Nia needs help with the day-to-day of growing up. A perfect adoptive family for Nia would provide her with attention, patience and lots of love. They would also support her love of dance, and help her become a ballerina someday! That’s Nia’s dream!

For more information on Nia or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

