Thursday forecast: Scattered showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Have the umbrella handy today as there will be a better chance of rain compared to yesterday. Rain will be heavier this morning out toward central Kansas closer to the cold front than areas further east this afternoon.

Today and Saturday will have the highest chances for rain but compared to these days, it may end up being Saturday with the higher chance for more widespread rain. Of course with this still being a couple days out, that could change but that’s how models are currently trending.

Normal High: 76/Normal Low: 52 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms throughout the entire day however the better chance of rain may hold off until late this morning into the afternoon for most spots. With the cold front pushing toward central Kansas later today, highs may remain steady for much of the day in north-central KS with most spots in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be around 10 mph or less out of the south ahead of the cold front and northwest behind the front.

Tonight: The higher chance for rain will be before midnight however most of tonight may actually end up being dry for most areas. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Hit and miss showers/storms. May end up being similar to yesterday where most spots will end up being dry. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

This weekend will be rainy on Saturday and other than a few leftover showers early Sunday morning it’ll generally be dry and mostly sunny for the 2nd half of the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s not only this weekend but also much of next week as well with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Taking Action:

Today and Saturday have the highest chance for rain to impact any outdoor plans you have. Tomorrow may end up being dry for most spots throughout the day and evening. Have the radar handy and keep checking back daily for forecast updates.

Lightning/flooding remain the main hazards with this unsettled weather pattern. Most spots will end up getting 0.50″-1.50″ by Sunday morning.



