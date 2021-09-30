Advertisement

Thursday evening forecast: Scattered showers/storms

Wide range in highs today from upper 60s west to low 80s east
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered rain and thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

Saturday will have the highest chance for widespread rain, but Friday will also have isolated showers and rumbles of thunder.

Normal High: 76/Normal Low: 52
Tonight: The higher chance for rain will be before midnight however most of tonight may actually end up being dry for most areas. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Hit and miss showers/storms. May end up being similar to yesterday where most spots will end up being dry. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

This weekend will be rainy on Saturday and other than a few leftover showers early Sunday morning it’ll generally be dry and mostly sunny for the 2nd half of the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s not only this weekend but also much of next week as well with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Taking Action:

  1. Today and Saturday have the highest chance for rain to impact any outdoor plans you have. Tomorrow may end up being dry for most spots throughout the day and evening. Have the radar handy and keep checking back daily for forecast updates.
  2. Lightning/flooding remain the main hazards with this unsettled weather pattern. Most spots will end up getting 0.50″-1.50″ by Sunday morning.

