Thousands to march in Kansas Women’s Marches Saturday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands have planned to march across Kansas and the rest of the Great Plains on Saturday for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains says thousands will gather on Saturday, Oct. 2, in cities throughout its four-state region - Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma - for the Rally for Abortion Justice, to send a clear and unified message to the Supreme Court and state lawmakers that further attacks on reproductive rights will not be tolerated.

Joining with coalition members and grassroots organizations throughout ht e communities Planned Parenthood Great Plains serves, it said it will stand with patients to ensure comprehensive and essential healthcare is accessible to all - no matter what.

“The power of this moment is in the collective action of many voices, raised together, to protect access to safe, legal abortion,” said Emily Wales, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “We are honored to stand alongside coalition partners in this fight. As a provider of sexual and reproductive care, we continue to navigate aggressive anti-abortion legislation and potential copycat bills of Texas’ SB-8 that would limit access before many patients even know they’re pregnant. This movement is happening because people who need abortion care are all of us -- they are students, parents, survivors of sexual assault, people who deserve to make their own choices and plan their own futures.”

Planned Parenthood said the events are organized by local coalitions and serve to educate, empower and mobilize communities to take action to protect comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare.

Topeka, Lawrence, Salina and Manhattan are among cities in Kansas that will join in on the rally.

Rally planning information in Kansas is as follows:

  • Hays - 27th and Vine St., 2 p.m.
  • Salina - City-County Building, 300 Ash St., 2 p.m.
  • Independence, Mo., - Pharaoh Cinema-west parking lot, 114 W. Maple Ave., 10 a.m.
  • Kansas City, Mo., - Mill Creek Park, Mill Creek Parkway and 47th St., 10 a.m.
  • Lawrence - South Park, W South Park St., 1 p.m.
  • Topeka - Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave., 10 a.m.
  • Pittsburg - Immigrant Park, 106 2nd St., 2 p.m.
  • Wichita - City Hall, 455 N. Main, 10:30 a.m.
  • Manhattan - Triangle Park, corner of Manhattan and Bluemont/Anderson, 10 a.m.

To see national events planned for the day, click HERE.

