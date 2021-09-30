As teens fall victim to financially unhealthy relationships, Junior Achievement revamps financial literacy program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As more teens fall victim to unhealthy financial romantic relationships, Junior Achievement has revamped its financial literacy program to help them keep their wallets healthy.

According to a new study by Junior Achievement and the Allstate Foundation, about 31% of teens aged 13-18 have been in unhealthy financial romantic relationships. Both boys and girls reported being prevented from going to school or work or being told what they could or could not purchase.

The study showed 61% of teens trust their parents or guardians the most to teach them about healthy shared finances with a romantic partner or friend. However, 55% said they have heard their parents argue over money within the last month and 33% agree their parents spend money on things they do not need instead of supporting their family.

Despite this, JA said 30% of teens have spoken with their parents or guardians on how to share expenses with a friend or romantic partner.

“These statistics are concerning because they may be early indicators of what could become lifelong behaviors affecting these teens,” said Ashley Charest, President, Junior Achievement of Kansas. “At Junior Achievement, we promote financial literacy to young people to increase their financial capability as adults. We believe financial literacy can be one tool in helping today’s teens recognize and address unhealthy financial relationships with the hope of preventing future financial abuse.”

To help teens recognize and avoid unhealthy financial relationships, JA and the Allstate Foundation say they have teamed up to redevelop JA Personal Finance 2.0, a financial literacy program for teens. The redevelopment includes new discussion topics and activities focused on key points of both healthy and unhealthy financial relationships.

“Financial abuse is a form of domestic violence and one of the main reasons victims can’t leave their abusive partners,” said Francie Schnipke Richards, vice president of social responsibility at The Allstate Foundation, “We know that relationship violence can start at a young age, and the results from this study underscore the importance of teaching young people about healthy financial relationships early. We’re proud to work with Junior Achievement USA to better equip young people with this education to help prevent violence before it starts.”

The survey also found 37% of teens felt pressured to say yes to a partner when they ask for money and the number increases among Asian (40%), Black (45%) and Hispanic (44%) teens. It said boys (41%) are more likely to agree to this than girls (34%).

The study found 29% of teens reported a partner did not pay them back as expected and 22% were told who they could and could not hang out with as a result.

However, teens seem to be aware of their limits. The study found 62% of teens agree that they are not ready to manage shared financial responsibilities with a friend or romantic partner.

To read the full study, click HERE.

