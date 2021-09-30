Advertisement

St. Francis able to accept 6 transfers as CCU still overcapacity

St. Francis staff celebrated for hard work and patient care during COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
St. Francis staff celebrated for hard work and patient care during COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.(St. Francis)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Francis was able to accept six new patient transfers on Thursday, despite its CCU still being overcapacity.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says it currently has 13 COVID-positive inpatients, 92% of which are unvaccinated.

The hospital reports its CCU is still overcapacity at 106% as of Thursday, Sept. 30, while its medical and surgical unit was at 79% capacity.

On Wednesday, St. Francis reported its CCU at 114% capacity and its surgical and medical unit at 83% capacity.

Despite still facing capacity issues, St. Francis said it was able to accept six patient transfers, but was unable to accept three others.

On Wednesday night, St. Francis said it recognized its Telemetry Unit, Outpatient Therapy Team and Heart and Vascular staff for continuing to deliver excellent patient care, even in the face of capacity issues.

“We appreciate staff in all areas for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic,” said a spokesperson for St. Francis.

St. Francis said it continues to strongly encourage members of the community to get vaccinated and wear masks in public as staff are required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1.

