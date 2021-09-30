Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office prepares for 2022 Citizen’s Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is preparing for its annual Citizen’s Academy, which will begin January 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy. The 10-week program is a chance for residents to learn more about the daily operations in the Sheriff’s office.

The Academy is set to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and will be held every Wednesday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center.

The Sheriff’s Office said the purpose of the Citizen’s Academy is to help develop a positive relationship between deputies and the community through education and communication. Courses will include Traffic Enforcement/Patrol Operations, K9 and Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT), Crisis Negotiation, Computer Crimes, Criminal Investigation, Crime Scene Investigation, Use of Force Policy and more.

The Sheriff’s Office said any resident, 18 or older, with no criminal record and interested in law enforcement with a desire to learn more about the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is encouraged to apply. With current safety recommendations due to COVID-19, class size will be limited for the 2022 academy.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 8 and can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office at 320 S. Kansas Ave. or printed from its website.

For more information about the Citizen’s Academy, click HERE.

