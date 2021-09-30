Shawnee Co. marching bands gather for exhibition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Marching band music filled Hummer Sports Park earlier this evening for the return of an annual event that highlights high school musicians.

The Shawnee County marching exhibition shines the spotlight on seven different high school bands from the Topeka area.

Seven high-school bands marched into Hummer Sports Park for the return of Shawnee County’s marching exhibition.

“We started this about fifteen to twenty years ago when Hummer Sports park was built, we finally had a facility that we felt could hold something like this and host something like this and it has been awesome,” said Barry Evans, Band Director at Topeka West.

The event invites area high school bands to showcase their talents to other students just like them.

“It’s really cool honestly to see other schools do their shows because if you see something that they do well you’re like ‘oh we should improve on that’ and things like that can help you adjust your own performance,” said McCall Beall, a member of the Topeka High Band.

“All the bands want to do their best and make sure they can show each other what they can do and it lets the kids in the band see well oh i need to do that better so it’s a great way for everybody just to check that their doing a great job for our own kids and it lets us see everybody,” said Evans.

For many band members, this was one of the first big performances in more than a year.

“Not to do it was very hard, it hurt the family aspect of the band, I mean we get so close together because we work together so hard during this time of year so it was one of those things that being able to do it again, it was just the best thing ever”

Some are experiencing the marching performances for the first time ever.

“I’m a sophomore so my freshman year was completely non-existent really so his year has really been my first experience with marching season. Last year a lot of our juniors and seniors were robbed of a year and a half of their season so it’s really nice to be back out here on the field,” said Beall.

Next week Wednesday, many of these bands also will compete in the capital city marching festival at Washburn’s Yager Stadium.

