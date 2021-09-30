Shawnee Co. holds steady in latest COVID-19 community report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is holding steady in the substantial zone of the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

The health department reports the county maintained its score of 12 for the week of September 19-25.

Weekly new coronavirus cases dropped by 100 with 427 reported, however, this is still in the “high” category on the index rating.

Hospital stress also remains high, but this week the county finally saw a decline after being maxed out the last several weeks.

The percent of positive tests continues to trend down from 7% the week before, to 6.1% last week.

You can read the full report here.

