SE Kansas traffic stop uncovers $3.7 million worth of meth

(left) Alejandro Salazar, 19, and (right) Roger Mercado, 19, were arrested Wed. night in SE...
(left) Alejandro Salazar, 19, and (right) Roger Mercado, 19, were arrested Wed. night in SE Kansas after a traffic stop(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Texas men are facing serious drug charges after police say they were found transporting more than 80 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Alejandro Salazar, 19, of Dallas, Texas, and Roger Mercado, 19, of Garland, Texas, were arrested late Wednesday night in Wilson County.

Officials say a 2006 Chevy Silverado was pulled over in the 400 block of Main St. in Neodesha at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday for speeding.

During the stop, officers established probable cause to search the vehicle and uncovered 82 pounds of methamphetamine.

The KBI says the drugs have an estimated street value of $3.7 million.

Salazar and Mercado were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salazar also faces an additional count for driving without a valid license.

