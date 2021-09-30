Schools pass out donuts to fathers - with COVID restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Donuts for Dads day was held at Ross Signature Music Elementary School and McEachron Elementary School to celebrate the father figures of young students.

On Thursday morning, fathers, grandfathers, and other important figures for the students were invited to have donuts and orange juice for breakfast.

Due to COVID restrictions, they could not gather inside, instead, teachers and PTO members passed out donuts and juice to the car line while students were dropped off.

