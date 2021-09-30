Advertisement

Schools pass out donuts to fathers - with COVID restrictions

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Donuts for Dads day was held at Ross Signature Music Elementary School and McEachron Elementary School to celebrate the father figures of young students.

On Thursday morning, fathers, grandfathers, and other important figures for the students were invited to have donuts and orange juice for breakfast.

Due to COVID restrictions, they could not gather inside, instead, teachers and PTO members passed out donuts and juice to the car line while students were dropped off.

If you want to stay up-to-date on school events, you can check out Ross Signature Music Elementary’s website and McEachron Elementary’s website.

