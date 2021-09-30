Advertisement

Salvador Perez ties Royals single-season HR record

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning in the...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The home run broke Johnny Bench's record for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salvador Perez hits a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning against the Indians to tie the Royals single season home run record at 48.

The catcher for the Royals now ties Jorge Soler for the team’s record.

Bringing in the three runs jumps him to 3rd place all time in RBI’s in a single season as well at 121.

Perez leads the majors in home runs for the season at 48, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is at second with 46.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
TPD identifies man killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle accident
Escaped sex offender John Colt has been captured
UPDATE: Escaped sex offender John Colt captured in Utah after 3 months on the run
Shooting north of Randolph Monday afternoon.
Riley Co. shooting suspect identified
John Santos (left) and Jason Castle (right) were arrested for drug charges by the Topeka Police...
Search warrant lands two in jail for meth, marijuana possession
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented

Latest News

Landry Weber, a K-State WR, has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy
K-State football’s Weber named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) congratulates Michael A. Taylor, right, after hitting a...
Royals come to agreement with CF Michael Taylor on extension
Washburn Rural volleyball Centennial League title
Washburn Rural volleyball Centennial League title
The undefeated Washburn Rural volleyball team has claimed another Centennial League Title on...
Washburn Rural volleyball wins Centennial League Title