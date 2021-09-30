Salvador Perez ties Royals single-season HR record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salvador Perez hits a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning against the Indians to tie the Royals single season home run record at 48.

The catcher for the Royals now ties Jorge Soler for the team’s record.

Bringing in the three runs jumps him to 3rd place all time in RBI’s in a single season as well at 121.

Perez leads the majors in home runs for the season at 48, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is at second with 46.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.